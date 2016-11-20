Israeli killed in accident in India

Yotam Tzafrani, 23, killed in a motorcycle accident near the city of Vapi in India.

Yotam Tzafrani, 23, from Kiryat Shmona, was killed on Sunday in a motorcycle accident near the city of Vapi in India, in the western state of Gujarat.

He was evacuated to a local hospital but the doctors' efforts to save his life were unsuccessful and he was pronounced dead.

The Foreign Ministry said that the Department of Israelis Abroad and the consul in India are assisting the family in returning Tzafrani’s body to Israel for burial.

"Yotam was a handsome boy who lived his life," his uncle, Alon Alok, told Channel 10 News on Sunday evening. "This is a great loss to the family. He was loved by all those around him, he waited to fly to India and enjoy it there. It's a huge pain."

Kiryat Shmona Mayor Nissim Malka expressed his condolences to the family and instructed the city's welfare department to provide the family with all the necessary assistance as they deal with their loss.

Last month, 56-year-old Ariel Freeman from Nir Tzvi was killed while hiking in the Himalaya Mountains in northern India.

Freeman's wife said that they and their son and another couple were hiking towards the glaciers that are at the source of the Ganges River, when Freeman slipped and fell from a steep cliff and was killed.