Home of Jewish professor vandalized, threatened

Jewish professor at Oberlin College found his property damaged and a threatening note saying 'Gas Jew Die' on his door.

A Jewish professor at Oberlin College became the victim of an anti-Semitic hate crime just days after another Oberlin professor was dismissed for posting anti-Semitic messages on social media, News 5 Cleveland reported.

The professor and his wife were woken by noises outside of their home at about 3:30 AM Thursday morning. They found that the decorations in front of their house were destroyed and that a note with the words "GAS JEW DIE" was stuck to their front door.

The professor told police that he and his wife did not have any issues with his students or neighbors and that they had no enemies.