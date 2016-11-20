Cabinet Minister: "Time to return to policy of building"

In wake of Trump victory, Transportation Minister says Judea and Samaria communities should build according to their needs with no freeze.

Transportation Minister Yisrael Katz (Likud) visited Samaria Sunday to examine the route of the Nabi Ilyas bypass road, which can begin construction next week after the High Court rejected an Arab petition against the new road.

"We have to remove all obstacles at this junction." Minister Katz said. "Those who decide the policy of the Israeli government should return to the policy of building in Jerusalem, Judea, and Samaria."

He added that the bypass should be completed in nine months.

When asked if he supports construction only in the so-called 'settlement blocs,' as Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman (Yisrael Beytenu) stated, Katz said: "I'm talking about communities, not settlement blocs. Each community should build according to its needs. That was the policy in the past."

"The word 'freeze' should be removed from the agenda. It is morally flawed and causes injustices in all areas of life. I'm definitely going to promote this policy [of building]."

"This is already happening in the field of infrastructure - as you can see. This is the result of years of work."

You are optimistic about the upcoming relationship with the next administration?

"It is the government which determines settlement policy, but it is certainly important to coordinate with the US administration. I have a reasonable basis for optimism regarding our ability to coordinate [with the Trump Administration] and to return to the policy of building in Jerusalem, Judea and Samaria. I am convinced that we can coordinate and reach an understanding on this issue."

Yossi Dagan, the head of the Samaria Regional Council, said: "We can't be euphoric [over the Trump Administration]. At the end of the day the ball is in our court."