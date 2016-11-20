Donations to Clinton Foundation plummet 37%

Clinton Foundation saw donations drop by more than a third after Hillary began her failed presidential campaign.

Donations to the Clinton Foundation fell 37% in 2015, according to a report by the New York Post.

According to the tax reports filed by the Clinton Foundation, donations fell from $172 million in 2014 to $108 million in 2015.

Hillary Clinton resigned from the organization when she announced her presidential run in April, 2015.

The foundation has been the subject of controversy, with the FBI investigating possible conflicts of interest that arose with between donors to the foundation and the State Department while Clinton was Secretary of State. That investigation is separate from the now-closed FBI investigation into Clinton's use of a private email server as Secretary of State.

The Clinton's also saw their income from speeches fall in 2015 to one-tenth of its 2014 total, from $3.6 million to $357,000.