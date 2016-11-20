'Road rage' murder in Petah Tikva

Driver stabs bicyclist to death after accident in apparent case of road rage in Petah Tikva.

A bicyclist in his mid-30s was stabbed to death on Sunday in the city of Petah Tikva in an apparent case of “road rage”.

Based on the initial investigation by local police, the assailant was a driver who reportedly became involved in an accident with the victim. The incident then escalated to violence, ending with the suspect stabbing the bicyclist repeatedly.

The victim was evacuated to Beilinson Hospital in Petah Tikva, where he was listed in critical condition. He died of his wounds soon thereafter.

Police have taken the suspect into custody for questioning.

An MDA emergency first responder from the MDA motorcycle unit, Dan Rosen, who arrived at the site of the stabbing shortly after the incident took place, recalled the scene.

“On the sidewalk next to the road there was a man, about 35 years of age, lying on the ground with stab wounds across his lower body. I immediately provided first aid and attempted to stop the bleeding. With the help of other MDA units that arrived shortly afterwards we performed resuscitation techniques on [the victim].”