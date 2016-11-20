'Is the Chief Rabbi of Jerusalem less important than a Mufti?'

Attorney Itamar Ben-Gvir says government should treat vandals who hung LBGT flag at Rabbinate offices the same as it treats 'price tag' acts

Attorney Itamar Ben-Gvir called on the government to stop leftist activists whom he accused of committing a 'price tag' action against the Rabbinate.

Ben-Gvir wrote a letter to Deputy Attorney-General for Special Affairs Amit Isman following the hanging of the flag of the LGBT movement at the offices of the Rabbinate in Jerusalem. Graffiti of the flag was also found at the premises.

Ben-Gvir compared the act to the so-called 'price tag' attacks, in which Mosque's are allegedly vandalized by Jewish youths. "I have no doubt that if this were the 'hilltop youth' vandalizing a Mosque, and that their identities were known, they would have been arrested, the investigation would have been a priority, and they would be in the cellars of the Shin Bet."

He accused Isman's office, which is responsible for the arrest and charges against alleged members of the so-called 'hilltop youth,' of having a double standard for when the victims of vandalism are Jewish or Muslim. "The Chief Rabbi of Jerusalem is [apparently] of less importance than a Muslim Mufti." He demanded that an investigation into the incident be opened immediately.

Leftist activists and politicians have in recent days attacked the Chief Rabbi of Jerusalem, Rabbi Shlomo Amar, after he gave an interview in which he called the LGBT community a “cult of abomination.”