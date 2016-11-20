Israeli university grads make world list of 'most employable'

An analysis of graduates’ employability published by Times Higher Education (THE) has ranked graduates of the Hebrew University of Jerusalem as the 67th most employable in the world. The ranking also positions Hebrew University graduates as the most employable students graduating in Israel.

The Global University Employability Ranking reveals which universities recruiters at top companies think are the best at preparing students for the workplace. Respondents were asked to define what they looked for in graduates, and which universities they believed produced the most employable graduates.

Skills and experiences that were ranked as the most predictive of a graduate’s employability included professional experience, high degree of specialization, proficiency in foreign languages, extra-curricular activities, academic record, and graduation from a top university.

Other Israeli institutions that made the ranking include Technion-Israel Institute of Technology in 122nd place, and Tel Aviv University in 139th place. The top 3 ranked institutions globally were California Institute of Technology, Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Harvard University.

The survey was conducted among 2,500 recruiters from 20 countries, along with a second panel of 3,500 international managers all over the world. Participating companies cover all major business sectors, have more than 5,000 employees, and recruit more than 50 graduates yearly. Employers voted for institutions in their own country and, if they recruit internationally, for universities around the world.