11-year-old Oklahoma girl finds criminal in closet

10-year-old Presley Brown was playing on her phone when she saw a man's reflection on her closet mirror. She ran out of her room screaming, and her parents, who were home at the time, came running to her.

"He kind of popped out, and I was scared to death. He said, 'Don't be scared, little girl,'" Presley recounted.

When her father came in, he spotted 26-year-old Race Cox and began fighting with him. Though Cox managed to escape the Brown home, police arrested him a short time later.

Presley said Cox not only got $100 of her birthday money, but also stole her sense of security.

"Every time I open my closet or my room or my bathroom, anywhere, I just think about it and like I remember how scary it was," she said.

Cox was wanted on two counts of felony.

