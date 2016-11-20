Haredi students protest in Jerusalem





Dozens of haredi students from the Netivot Moshe school in Haifa protested on Sunday morning opposite the Knesset in Jerusalem.

Since the beginning of September, over 400 students have not been able to attend school due to the difficult conditions noted by both parents and staff.

The Haifa municipality told Arutz Sheva that the Netivot Moshe school belongs to the "independent" education system and is run solely by a private organization, without any intervention from the municipality.

They also mentioned that most of the school's students are not residents of Haifa, claiming this factor placed the blame and responsibility for finding a solution solely on the Education Ministry.

"We will continue working for the best interests of Haifa's residents, by using the resources available to us for their benefit. We will not agree to finance the studies of students who do not live in Haifa," Haifa's municipality said. "In Kiryat Shmuel, there are two state-of-the-art educational institutions that can provide a solution for all of their neighborhood's children according to the parents' preference. Haifa parents are welcome to visit the municipality at any time in order to find a true solution for their students' needs."