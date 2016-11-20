Netanyahu pushes absentee law forward

Netanyahu appoints special committee to apply Cyprus solution to Judea and Samaria.

Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu has decided to create a special committee for the purpose of legalizing Amona by using the Cyprus solution.

The committee will be headed by Dr. Ro'i Sheindorf and Achaz Ben-Ari.

Netanyahu told the ministers on Sunday morning that he would meet with Joe Willer, who is a world-renowned expert on the Cyprus solution.

Avigdor Liberman (Yisrael Beytenu) was also present at the meeting, as were Ayelet Shaked (Jewish Home) and Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit.

Netanyahu also told his ministers that he is continuing to work towards finding a solution for Amona, by using the Absentee Property Law.

"The solution offered by the Absentee Property Law is being pushed forward as a solution to the Amona issue, and the tribunal Netanyahu is advancing will help solve these types of issues in the future," a political source told Arutz Sheva.