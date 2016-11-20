Trump demands apology after Pence 'insulted' at Hamilton

President-elect Donald Trump demanded an apology from the Broadway musical cast of Hamilton after actors used the opportunity to appeal to Vice-President-elect Mike Pence to "uphold our American values" as he sat in the audience watching the performance.

Brandon Victor Dixon, who played America's third vice president Aaron Burr, said on stage at the end of the performance, "We, sir - we - are the diverse America who are alarmed and anxious that your new administration will not protect us, our children, our parents, or defend us and uphold our inalienable rights.

"We truly hope that this show has inspired you to uphold our American values and to work on behalf of all of us," Dixon concluded.

Though Pence had already begun to leave when Dixon started speaking, he stopped and listened to the entirety of Dixon's appeal.

Trump tweeted his reaction, "Our wonderful future VP Mike Pence was harassed last night at the theater by the cast of Hamilton, cameras blazing. This should not have happened!"

"The Theater must always be a safe and special place," Trump tweeted several hours later. "The cast of Hamilton was very rude last night to a very good man, Mike Pence. Apologize!"

Dixon tweeted in response, "Conversation is not harassment sir. And I appreciate @mike_pence for stopping to listen."

Show producer Jeffrey Seller told The Times the election was "painful and crushing" for Hamilton's cast members.

Seller, who helped Dixon phrase his appeal, said, "We are honored that Mr Pence attended the show, and we had to use this opportunity to express our feelings."