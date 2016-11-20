61 injured in bus accident

Initial reports indicate that the bus driver lost control of his bus, which hit another bus and a number of other vehicles

61 people were injured this morning in a traffic accident on Route 44, near the Holon intersection.

Medics and MDA paramedics gave medical treatment on the scene and evacuated the wounded to Ichilov, Tel Hashomer, Wolfson, and Assaf Harofeh hospitals. A 28 year old woman was moderately wounded and 60 were lightly wounded.

Magen David Adom paramedic Arie Farkash, who was among the first to the scene, said that, “It was a hard sight. We saw crushed cars, inflated air bags, a bus with a crushed front end on the traffic island in the middle, and cars scattered across three adjacent intersections.”

“We saw many wounded, some sitting, some lying down, and some walking around. Everyone was conscious. We conducted an initial survey and sorted the wounded, evacuating them to nearby hospitals.”

An initial investigation of the accident indicated that the first bus hit another bus and several other vehicles and continued driving into the intersection, striking several more vehicles before coming to a stop on the other side of the road. The circumstances of the accident are being investigated by the police.

