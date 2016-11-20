Rivlin: We have to comply with the Supreme Court

Rivlin on Amona: “If we do not understand that we have to follow Supreme Court rulings, we will have lawlessness.”

President Reuven (Ruby) Rivlin, currently on a state visit to India, expressed his concern over efforts to prevent the forced evacuation of Amona and over the status of the Supreme Court.

Rivlin addressed his concern that the government will not comply with the Supreme Court ruling, which mandates the community’s evacuation. “If we do not understand that we have to comply with the court rulings, we will have lawlessness.”

The President also referred to the efforts promoting legislation that would overcome the Supreme Court’s ruling. “I do not think that there should be a law that bypasses the High Court,” said the President.

Rivlin also stressed that the state must take care of a solution for Amona’s residents because “we’re talking about wonderful people that the state sent there to settle, and they should not be harmed.”