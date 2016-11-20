Haredim attack soldier in Beit Shemesh

Beit Shemesh policemen arrested three haredi men on Saturday night after they attacked a haredi soldier last Friday.

The haredi soldier, as well as the attackers, live in Beit Shemesh. Two of the attackers are over the age of 18, while the third is only 14 years old.

The soldier was walking in Beit Shemesh when he was attacked "only because he was wearing a uniform." An IDF officer, also haredi, saw the incident and got out of his car to help. In response, the attackers turned and began attacking him as well, throwing stones in an attempt to prevent him from reaching the first soldier.

As well, a week before this event, a police officer was injured when dozens of haredim blocked the road and threw stones at police officers who had come to arrest a draft dodger.

Those arrested were brought to the Beit Shemesh police station, and their case will be transferred to Hashalom Court in Jerusalem, where their arrest will probably be extended. The police have stated there may be more arrests in the coming weeks, as possible accomplices are discovered.