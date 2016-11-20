Help marry off an orphan

I never dreamed that one phone call would crush me beyond repair, and change my life forever.



But that is what happened, that fateful evening, when I received the call that my father, in the hospital for routine surgery, had closed his eyes when he entered the operating room and was never to open them again. I was devastated.



As time went on, we began to pick up the pieces. When I found my kallah, I was overjoyed. A light on the horizon told me that there was hope for happiness in my future. But my stomach dropped as I realized the reality. Who will pay for the chasuna? Who will help me build the foundation for my home? How can I possibly do this without Abba?



Little did I know that Kupat Ha’Ir had taken on a seemingly impossible task - To marry off 21 orphans in 22 days. They will be, with the help of Hashem, raising over a half a million dollars for myself and 20 other orphans like me.

Before the close of Cheshvan, 21 orphans like myself will get married with the help of Kupat Ha’Ir. A wedding comes with many pressures & expenses. Each orphan has a different story, but we all have these things in common: Our parents will not walk us to the chuppah. Our mother & father will not embrace us on our wedding day and and say, “I love you.” They will not give us a bracha for the future to build a bayis ne’eman b’yisroel.



But you can. You can escort me to my chuppah. You can show me that you believe in my future. And that you want to help provide proper weddings for orphans like myself and our family members, so that we can feel some joy in our time of grief and lacking.



Rav Chaim Kanievsky shlit”a, the Sar HaTorah, has stepped in to be our father.



Rav Chaim has issued a personal appeal, for donors to give $108 for the sake of these orphans, who also deserve to be happy on what should be the most joyous day of our lives. We are still missing 1,000 people to fulfill Rav Chaim Kanievsky’s request. Please give what you can.