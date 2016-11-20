American actor leaves Twitter in protest

American producer and actor James Wood officially left Twitter after the social media platform suspended a number of accounts associated with the alt-right movement.

Twitter, which recently launched a campaign to stop hate speech, claimed the accounts had violated the platform's policies forbidding hateful conduct, violent threats, and harassment.

Alt-right is short for "alternative right" and refers to a group of racist white supremacists who claim to be defending "Western values."

"Since @Twitter is now in the #censorship business, I will no longer use its service for my constitutional right to free speech. #GoodbyeAll," tweeted Wood on Friday.

Wood joined Twitter in September 2009 and currently has 484,000 followers.