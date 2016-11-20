Gay Flag hung up at Rabbinate

The Lesbian/Gay/Bisexual/Transexual was hung up outside the offices of the Rabbinate last night in downtown Jerusalem and an additional flag was painted on the floor at the entrance. The police have opened an investigation.

The incident comes in response to the remarks of Chief Rabbi Shlomo Amar to Israel Hayom in which he called the LGBT community a “cult of abomination.” According to the interview, Rabbi Amar said “It is a cult of abomination. It is clear that it is abomination. The Torah punishes it with death. This is in the first line of serious sins. They say 'tendency,' 'perversion' -- nonsense. There is lust, and a person can overcome it if he wants, as with any other kind of lust. This is one of the most forbidden types of lust. The most grave.”