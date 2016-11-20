Dozens killed as India train derails

At least 60 people were killed and 100 injured when an Indian express train derailed in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh on Sunday morning.

Railway officials report that fourteen of the train's carriages were thrown off the track 65 kilometers south of Kanpur City in Pukhrayan. The track is one of northern India's main transportation routes for both passengers and cargo.

As more than 500 passengers were on board when the train derailed, the number of injured and dead is expected to rise as rescue workers continue to comb through the wreckage.

New Delhi senior railway official Anil Saxena told Reuters that, "Still many more passengers are trapped."

Director General Daljeet Singh Choudhary said, "Our aim is to rush all the injured to the hospital in the next two hours, and we are seeking help from private hospitals."

Indian Railways Minister Suresh Prabhu tweeted that the government would immediately investiage the causes of the derailment and promised accountability with "the strictest possible action."

Though India's railway system is one of the world's largest, thousands of people die each year in train derailments.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, "Anguished beyond words on the loss of lives due to the derailing of the Patna-Indore express. My thoughts are with the bereaved families."