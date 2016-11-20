3.6-magnitude earthquake felt in northern Israel

Earthquake which struck southern Lebanon felt in cities such as Tzfat and Kiryat Shmona. No injuries or damages reported.

An earthquake measuring 3.6 on the Richter scale which struck southern Lebanon overnight Sunday was also felt in northern Israel, in cities such as Tzfat and Kiryat Shmona.

The epicenter of the earthquake was about 30 kilometers south of the Lebanese city of Sidon. The earthquake occurred around 1:37 a.m. Israel time (6:37 p.m. Eastern Standard Time).

There were no reports of injuries or damage in either Lebanon or Israel.

Six months ago, a 4.8-magnitude earthquake which was centered in the Sinai Peninsula was also felt in the resort city of Eilat.

In this earthquake, as well, there were no reports of injuries or damage.

In April of 2016, a small earthquake was felt in the Dead Sea and Arad, but it was so weak that the Geophysical Institute could not measure it.