Trudeau condemns anti-Semitic activities

Canadian PM condemns string of anti-Semitic activities carried out in 3 Canadian cities.

In the past week, a string of anti-Semitic events have occurred across Canada.

Swastikas, as well as the slur "kike" were drawn on a rabbi's home in Ottawa. A swastika was drawn on the side of a synagogue on Ottawa, as well as on the window of a kosher store in Montreal.

"It's the Jews" was written in an Etobicoke junior high school.

In the past year, more than 300 swastikas have appeared in Montreal.

On Thursday, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau condemned the anti-Semitic acts and expressed support for the Jewish community.

"To the Canadian Jewish community: I stand with you. Our government denounces recent acts of anti-Semitism in the strongest terms," Trudeau tweeted.

Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson also tweeted support, saying: "This kind of hatred is not welcome in our city - a city that prides itself on being a tolerant and welcoming community for all."

This is not the first time anti-Semitism has expressed itself within Canada's borders. Though Canada prides itself on being a tolerant country, a Canadian university professor used his Facebook page to promote anti-Semitism, even going so far as to support "open debate" on the Holocaust, and swastika graffiti was painted in the University of Toronto in October. In August, pro-Israel supporters were attacked by leftists in Montreal.