Aspiring weatherman finds new way of advertising

Johnny Mullins, a 21-year-old Kentucky man and aspiring weatherman, is being charged with second-degree arson.

Mullins is accused of starting a fire in Letcher County, reportedly in order to increase his Facebook following. He has posted fire-related videos in his "weather outlook" dispatches.

Mullins' latest video was posted on November 6 and has been viewed over 5,000 times.

"You just want to be extremely careful if you're out there," he warned his viewers.

James Stephen, chief of Jenkins Police Department, told the Associated Press, "It's really too bad because he is not a bad kid — he's just misguided."l