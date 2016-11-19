Amona residents 'visit' Finance Minister





Amona residents protested outside Finance Minister Moshe Kachlon's (Kulanu) house Saturday night, and called on him to support the Regulation Law and especially the section regarding Amona.

Both residents of Amona and dozens of supporters joined the protest, reminding Kachlon that he had supported the Regulation Law four years ago.

"The honor of two hundred children of Amona is on the scale. These children are about to be expelled from their homes, to suffer the trauma of expulsion for their entire lives, and we are certain the Finance Minister would not want to be responsible for this, and will prevent it," they said.

They also said the Regulation Law does not hurt the Supreme Court's honor, since they ruled on the previous situation only.

On Wednesday, just before the Knesset voted on the Regulation Law, Kachlon said, "I just walked out of a meeting with Prime Minister Netanyahu and Knesset Chair Yuli Edelstein. We agreed that the coalition would announce that there will be no injuries to the Supreme Court, and the moment this is announced, we will all support the Regulation Law. If the law harms the Supreme Court's authority, we will not allow it to pass."

Kachlon also claims to have received a promise from Netanyahu that the Regulation Law will not pass.