Arab MK threatens to turn to Supreme Court

MK Ahmad Tibi announces intent to turn to Supreme Court if exception for 'Shabbat sirens' is added.

MK Ahmad Tibi (Joint Arab List) has announced his intention to turn to the Israeli Supreme Court if an exception to allow "Shabbat sirens" is added to the Muezzin Law.

The Knesset is scheduled to vote on the Muezzin Law on Sunday.

"This law is angering the Muslim community worldwide," Tibi said, calling on Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu to "recuperate and rethink his position on the matter."

"In many cities, the residents have come to an understanding on a local level, without being forced to. Tolerance and discussion are better than forcefulness and provocation," Tibi added.

The Muezzin Law was proposed by MKs Motti Yogev (Jewish Home) and others, after civilians repeatedly complained about the damage to their quality of life.

MK Yaakov Litzman (UTJ) opposed the law because he feared it would impact the sirens sounded just prior to Shabbat and Jewish holidays. The sirens signal the beginning of the holiday, reminding residents to light candles and finish their work before sunset.

Netanyahu said, "Muslims also suffer from the muezzin, as well as Jews and Christians. I cannot count the number of times citizens have turned to me, from all sectors of Israeli society, complaining about the headaches and suffering caused to them by the noise pollution of the muezzin."