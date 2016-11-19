Trump security picks make Israelis happy

Israelis are satisfied with Trump's choices for top security positions, believing them to reflect his overall position on the Israeli-Arab conflict.

Both Representative Michael Pompeo's appointment as CIA head and retired Lieutenant General Michael Flynn's appointment as National Security Adviser seem to bode well for Israel, since both men are considered to be staunch Israel supporters, and both are fiercely against the Iran deal.

Flynn was one of outgoing President Obama's campaign advisers, advising him on everything related to national security and foreign policy. He is also very opposed to radical Islam. Reports say this anti-Islamic stance is what caused him to retire from the US army two years ago.

Pompeo already tweeted his expectation that the Iran deal would be "rolled back" and the terror threat dealt with properly.