New US Security Adviser calls Islam 'cancer'

President-elect Donald Trump has announced his choices for three national security positions.

Representative Mike Pompeo will be head of the CIA, Senator Jeff Sessions will be the attorney general, and Retired Lieutenant General Michael Flynn will be National Security Adviser.

Michael Flynn has published a book called, "The Field of Fight: How We Can Win the Global War Against Radical Islam and Its Allies." Among other things, the book says, "We’re in a world war against a messianic mass movement of evil people, most of them inspired by a totalitarian ideology: Radical Islam."

He also wrote, "I don't believe that all cultures are morally equal, and I fear the West, especially America, is much more cultured, much more ethical and more, than the system our main enemy wants to force on us."

Jeff Sessions emphasized in the past that Israel has a right to protect itself against Hamas' rockets, and begged Obama's government to veto every anti-Israel resolution in the UN. He was also extremely against the Iran deal.

Congress member Mike Pompeo recently said, "I expect to cancel the Iran deal, which is so dangerous and was made with the largest terror-funding country in the world."