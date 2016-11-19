Trump University-related lawsuits settled for $25 million

President-elect Donald Trump, who once said he would never settle the lawsuits against Trump University, is taking to Twitter to explain why he chose to settle for $25 million.

Trump tweeted this morning that he settled “for a small fraction of the potential award” because he must now devote his attention to being the next president of the United States. He did not make clear what could have been “the potential award.”

Lawyers for Trump announced Friday that all three lawsuits against the now-defunct Trump University were settled with no admission of wrongdoing.

"We can all put the history behind us and move forward. That is certainly the view of President-elect Trump who looks forward to tackling the problems of our country,” Daniel Petrocelli, Trump's lead attorney on the case, told reporters.