Trump demands apology from "Hamilton"

US Vice-President-elect Mike Pence was booed on Friday at a performance of the hit musical "Hamilton".

The US vice-president elect, Mike Pence, was cheered, then booed by a theater audience and finally lectured by the play's cast when he attended the hit hip-hop musical Hamilton in New York on Friday night, with the cast's message about protecting diversity delivered to him from the stage after the curtain call.

On Saturday, President-elect Donald Trump accused theater-goers of having “harassed” Pence, writing on Twitter: “Our wonderful future V.P. Mike Pence was harassed last night at the theater by the cast of Hamilton, cameras blazing.This should not happen!”

He also demanded an apology: “The Theater must always be a safe and special place.The cast of Hamilton was very rude last night to a very good man, Mike Pence. Apologize!”

On Friday night, as Pence entered the auditorium for the Broadway show at the Richard Rogers Theater, video taken by onlookers and posted to social media picked up some audience members cheering him, then others booing him.

Pence walked down the aisle towards his seat and waved briefly as people in the theater clearly began to realize who he was. Then the applause and boos began.