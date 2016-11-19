Huckabee to be Ambassador to Israel?

Mike Huckabee touted as new US ambassador to Israel with plans to 'move embassy to Jerusalem'

Mike Huckabee, the pro-Israel former Arkansas governor who twice ran unsuccessfully for the Republican presidential nomination, is to be named America’s ambassador to Israel, according to reports.

One of Mr Huckabee’s first acts, it is conjectured, will be to move the US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem in a gesture of solidarity with Israel which will enrage the country’s Arab neighbours.

Reports of Mr Huckabee’s appointment were published in several outlets both in the United States and Israel, but were later denied by Mr Huckabee who said he had "never discussed" the appointment with President-elect Trump and that the position not be filled until a new State Department hierarchy was in place.

"Media buzz that I was named Amb to Israel is NOT true", Huckabee tweeted Friday night. "Was never discussed with PE Trump; slot probably not picked until State Dept in place".