123 countries support Israeli resolution at the UN

UN approves Israeli-sponsored resolution focusing on international innovation and development, despite Arab attempts to thwart it.

The United Nations on Friday approved an Israeli-sponsored resolution focusing on international innovation and development.

The resolution, entitled "Entrepreneurship for Sustainable Development," passed with 123 countries supporting it, 30 countries opposing, and eight abstaining, according to a statement from Israel’s UN mission.

After months of diplomatic efforts, Israel's Ambassador to the UN Danny Danon succeeded in passing the resolution by working together with many countries and despite the fierce opposition from the Arab bloc to all Israeli resolutions.

The Arab member-states opposed this resolution as well, despite the fact that many elements of the decision will positively influence countries around the world, including many countries in the Middle East.

"This resolution is further proof of the important contributions that Israel makes to the world as a leader in innovation and entrepreneurship," said Ambassador Danon.

"The hypocritical opposition by the Arab bloc did not succeed. Every day, more and more countries are showing interest in Israel's success. We are proud to cooperate with countries around the world and to share knowledge and know-how as we work together to build a better world," he added.

The Israeli resolution focuses on key ways in which UN member states, and the UN itself, can help remove the barriers facing entrepreneurs and unleash the talent that is innate in all societies.

By promoting entrepreneurship education through capacity-building, training programs, and business incubators, the resolution will increase access and opportunities for women, youth and individuals with disabilities. The resolution will also measure impact of entrepreneurship policies through data collection and other indicators.

The resolution marks yet another victory for Israel in the usually hostile halls of the UN. Last year, the global body adopted an Israeli resolution on utilizing agricultural technology for sustainable development. This resolution, too, passed despite attempts by Arab states to block it.

After that vote, Danon told Arutz Sheva the victory showed that despite the existence of a fierce anti-Israel bias at the General Assembly, there was still hope for Israel at the UN.

"It's a special day in the UN" for Israel, he said, adding, "We passed that resolution, and it showed that we can sometimes even win in the UN."

(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)