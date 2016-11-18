'I don’t want to die, help me cheat death'

Girl gets her dying wish: to be cryogenically frozen after succumbing to cancer, in the hopes that she may be healed in the future.

In a stranger-than-fiction legal drama, a British court has granted a teenage girl who passed away from cancer her dying wish – to be resurrected.

Justice Peter Jackson ruled in favor of the girl’s mother, who had requested that she alone determine the fate of her deceased daughter’s remains.

While her ex-husband had opposed the idea of preserving her body, the girl’s mother wanted to comply with her daughter’s request that she be cryogenically frozen, in the hopes that one day “in hundreds of years” she could be restored to life.

The girl, identified only as J.S., had told relatives of her plans, and was confident she would be returning in the distant future.

“I’m dying, but I’m going to come back again in 200 years,” J.S. said, according to a Telegraph report.

J.S. even appealed to the court from beyond the grave, writing a letter to the judge shortly before her death on October 17th.

“I don’t want to die, but I know I am going to… I want to live longer… I want to have this chance.”

J.S. suffered from a rare form of cancer, diagnosed in 2015. After learning that her condition was terminal, she began researching the possibility of cheating death – through the use of cryogenic freezing.

The girl’s father, however, is skeptical she could ever be resuscitated, and worried that even if she could, she would awaken into a wholly alien world.

“Even if the treatment is successful and she is brought back to life in, let's say, 200 years,” he said, “she may not find any relative and she might not remember things.