Far-left plans massive anti-Trump rallies for inauguration day

Ten days have passed since Donald Trump’s surprise win against Hillary Clinton, but some left-wing opponents of the President-elect have yet to accept the results of the election, and say they are planning a serious of large-scale demonstrations around the capital to protest Trump’s inauguration on January 20th.

Across the country, protests against Tuesday’s democratic election continued, with violence breaking out sporadically.

In Montgomery County, Maryland, for instance, high school students released during school hours for a demonstration outside a county courthouse beat a 15-year old boy who was wearing a “Make America Great Again” t-shirt.

“They jumped him and beat him up pretty bad,” Max Stucky, a bystander who witnessed the attack, told WTOP.

Anti-Trump activists say the demonstrations and rioting of the past 10 days will culminate in a massive protest event in Washington D.C. to coincide with Trump’s inauguration, just two months away.

Several groups have already enlisted thousands of supporters for the planned anti-inauguration event. Another group, “RoaRR 4 Hillary”, says it is planning a “Million Women March” for the day after Trump’s inauguration.

Act Now to Stop War & End Racism (ANSWER), a fringe left-wing group with a history of virulently anti-Zionist views, has emerged as one of the largest organizers of anti-Trump events on inauguration day, and is suing to wrest control of a large stretch of Pennsylvania Avenue opposite the White House during the inauguration from the Presidential Inauguration Committee.

“For us, it’s a critical issue about whether the government will get to give the prime spot, the most visible locations on the inaugural route, to a private entity which is collecting donations from banks and multinational corporations,” said ANSWER spokesperson Ben Becker.