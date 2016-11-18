Financial Fitness - How to Stop Stressing About Money?

Financial fitness isnt only about staying within your budget and savings. Its also about monitoring your stress level on financial issues.

Shannon McLay, founder of The Financial Gym, discusses financial health and why every individual needs their own personal diet and workout. Find out why its important to work on your money habits while you are still young.



Should you sell your house when you retire? Doug Goldstein, CFP, answers the question of whether its a good idea to sell your house before you retire. He also gives tips on when you should hand over financial control to the next generation.





Click here to download the podcast

Watch the 12-minute video of a recent seminar on this subject at: http://www.profile-financial.com/letting-go