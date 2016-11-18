Report: Michael Flynn offered national security adviser's job

Officials say President-elect Trump has offered retired Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn the job of national security adviser.

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump has offered retired Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn the job of national security adviser, a senior Trump official told The Associated Press on Thursday.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, would not say whether Flynn has officially accepted the job.

Flynn has been a close adviser to Trump throughout the presidential campaign and has worked with him on national security issues during the transition, noted AP.

During the campaign, Flynn was reportedly considered by Trump to be his running mate before he ultimately named Mike Pence to the job.

Flynn was chief of the Defense Intelligence Agency under President Barack Obama from 2012-2014.

The national security adviser does not require Senate confirmation. The job is based in the White House and its occupant has frequent access to the president.

The report on Flynn comes as rumors continue to float around about the how the Trump administration will look.

Earlier on Thursday, sources said Trump will meet on Sunday with 2012 Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney and may discuss bringing him on to his team as secretary of state.

Such an appointment, if it were to occur, would come as a surprise given past differences between Trump and Romney, particularly during the Republican primaries, when Romney verbally lashed out at Trump, describing him as “a phony” and “a fraud”.

Previous reports indicated Trump was considering a number of names for the position of secretary of state, including former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani and former U.S. Ambassador to the UN John Bolton.

Also on Thursday, reports emerged that Texas Senator Ted Cruz is being considered by Trump for a senior administration position, perhaps Attorney General.