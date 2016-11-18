Report: Romney could be Trump's secretary of state

Despite their past differences, sources say President-elect will meet Romney and may discuss appointing him as secretary of state.

President-elect Donald Trump will meet on Sunday with 2012 Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney and may discuss bringing him on to his team as secretary of state, a source familiar with the meeting said on Thursday, according to Reuters.

The source told Reuters that a broad discussion was expected during the meeting and that discussion about the secretary of state position was possible.

A source close to Trump also spoke to NBC News on Thursday and confirmed that the President-elect and Romney would discuss the top diplomat position.

The news is certainly surprising given past tensions between Romney and Trump.

During the Republican primaries, Romney verbally lashed out at Trump, describing him as “a phony, a fraud” whose “promises are as worthless as a degree from Trump University.”

Romney further accused Trump of threatening America’s future and “playing the American public for suckers.”

He later publicly went on record as saying he would vote for Ted Cruz in the Republican primaries in order to block Trump.

Trump is said to be considering a number of names for the position of secretary of state, including former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani and former U.S. Ambassador to the UN John Bolton.

The news about Romney followed a report that the aforementioned Cruz is being considered by Trump for a senior administration position, including Attorney General.