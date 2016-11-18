IsraelNationalNews.com

In today's headlines:‏ תג בכותרות

Watch: Hundreds sing at gravesite of Rebbe Carlebach

Hundreds came to the grave of 'Reb Shloime' Carlebach to mark the anniversary of his passing and broke into singing that lasted for hours.

Contact Editor
Arutz Sheva Staff,

Grave of Rabbi Shlomo Carlebach
Grave of Rabbi Shlomo Carlebach
Arutz Sheva




Tags:Carlebach, shlomo carlebach


Related Stories