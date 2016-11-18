Jon Stewart: Hypocritical to call Trump supporters racist

Jon Stewart says America still the same after Donald Trump elected president, calls out hypocrisy of calling all Trump supporters racists.

Former Daily Show host Jon Stewart appeared on CBS This Morning to discuss the results of last week's US Presidential Election.

Stewart refused to take a negative view of what Donald Trump's victory means for America.

"I don't believe we are a fundamentally different country today than we were two weeks ago." Stewart said. The same country, with all it's grace, and flaws, and volatility, and insecurity, and strength, and resilience, exists today as existed two weeks ago. The same country that elected Donald Trump elected Barack Obama."

Stewart said that Trump's election was a repudiation of both the Republican and the Democratic parties. "Donald Trump is a reaction not just to Democrats, but to Republicans. He's not a Republican. He;s a repudiation of Republicans. But they will reap the benefit of his victory."

Stewart also called out the hypocrisy of liberals who accuse of Trump's supporters of bigotry.

“We also have to caution ourselves to the complexity of [our] history. I thought Donald Trump disqualified himself at numerous points. But there’s now this idea that anyone who voted for him has to be defined by the worst of his rhetoric," he said.

"There are guys in my neighborhood that I love and respect, that I think have incredible qualities, who are not afraid of Mexicans and are not afraid of Muslims and not afraid of blacks; they’re afraid of their insurance premiums. In the liberal community, you hate this idea of creating people as a monolith. Don’t look at Muslims as a monolith. They are individuals. It would be ignorance. But everybody who voted for Trump is [also not] a monolith, is [also not] a racist. That hypocrisy is also real in our country.”