President of Supreme Court gets extra security

Following threats on internet forums over Amona demolition decision, chief of Israeli Supreme Court gets added security.

The Shin Bet internal security agency is increasing the protection for Supreme Court President Miriam Naor, following possible threats to her life in response to the impending demolition of Amona.

According to a report in Channel 1, in the weeks ahead of the planned demolition of Amona – slated for December 25th – Naor’s name has been referenced with increasing frequency in internet forums associated with nationalist groups.

Due to the nature of the references, the Shin Bet has decided to increase security around Naor.

The report noted that despite the increased chatter, no specific threats against Naor were identified.

Earlier on Thursday, MK David Bitan (Likud) poured cold water on hopes by Amona residents that the Regulation Law would prevent the town’s demolition.

“The Regulation Law won’t help the residents of Amona, and there also is no majority in the Knesset to make it retroactive.”