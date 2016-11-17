Health Minister: No more chocolate milk at school

Health Minister bans distribution of 'shoko chocolate milk drinks in Israeli schools as part of campaign for healthier school lunches.

Health Minister Yaakov Litzman (United Torah Judaism) has banned the distribution of "shoko," sugar-filled chocolate milk, at Israeli schools.

Israeli schools have traditionally distributed small bags of "shoko" chocolate milk to students s part of snacks or lunches, or as rewards.

“We Israelis are among the worst in sugar consumption, and fourth or fifth in child obesity rates [in the world],” Litzman said at a conference on children’s health in Tel Aviv. “This must be stopped, we have to stop giving our children this garbage. It is detrimental to the health of our youth. I will make sure that this is no longer distributed in schools.”

Litzman has been campaigning to raise the awareness of the importance of a healthy diet since he became the Minister of Health.

The Education Ministry announced in cooperation with the Health Ministry that state subsidized lunches in schools will reduce or remove high-calorie, high-fat, high-sugar content and nitrite-laced processed foods, including cakes, french fires, hot dogs, and schnitzels. The new menu will include healthier foods, such as hard boiled eggs and reduced fat cheese.

According to statistics supplied by the Central Bureau of Statistics, 44% of Israelis are overweight one of the highest levels in the world.

Yotvata, one of the largest producers of chocolate milk in Israel, released a statement saying that the company "invests great sums of money and resources in developing healthy products. Yotvata makes chocolate milk with very low levels of sugar – not more than a teaspoon and a half per cup – as well as chocolate milk with no sugar and with sugar substitutes.”