National Intelligence Director James Clapper quits

Top US intelligence official announces resignation as Trump transition operation shifts into high gear.

Director of National Intelligence James Clapper announced Thursday that he had submitted his resignation Wednesday night, signaling that the White House transition was beginning in earnest.

“I submitted my letter of resignation last night, which felt pretty good,” Clapper said.

All administration officials must offer their resignation before the end of the incumbent president’s term on January 20th.

But while some officials are retained by the incoming administration – as was Secretary of Defense Robert Gates, a Bush appointee who served for most of Obama’s first term – Clapper made clear he would not be staying on under any circumstances.

Clapper said that he was “counting down the days,” until President Obama’s second term ends, and with it, his more than 50 years of service in the armed forces and government.

“I have 64 days left and I would have a hard time with my wife for anything past that.”

A Vietnam War veteran in the US Air Force, Clapper rose to the rank of Three Star General. He has served as Director of National Intelligence since August, 2010.

In 2013, Clapper found himself at the center of a scandal involving Edward Snowden, the ex-National Security Agency worker who leaked classified material on the agencies operations, ultimately disproving testimony given by Clapper to Congress.

In June, 2013, Clapper was forced to apologize for making false statements to Congress regarding the collection of meta-data on millions of Americans’ private messages and information.

"My response was clearly erroneous – for which I apologize," Clapper wrote to the Senate.