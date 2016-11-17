Rabbi Gavriel Toledano passes away

Leading Sefardic sage and Rosh Yeshiva of Ohr Baruch passes away at age 79.

Rabbi Gavriel Toledano, one of the leading rabbinic figures of Moroccan Jewry, passed away Thursday afternoon at the age of 79.

Rabbi Toledano served as Rosh Yeshiva of Ohr Baruch in Jerusalem, and had previously taught at the Porat Yosef Yeshiva.

A native of Meknes Morocco, Rabbi Toledano lived in France before immigrating to Israel, where he studied in the Ponovezh Yeshiva in Bnei Brak.

Rabbi Toledano had suffered from a serious illness for more than a decade, and his condition had worsened significantly over the past two weeks.

The funeral procession is scheduled to leave the Ohr Baruch Yeshiva in the Bayit Vegan neighborhood in Jerusalem Thursday evening. Rabbi Toledano will be laid to rest in the Har HaMenuchot cemetery in Jerusalem.