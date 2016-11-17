Hazan: Time to throw 'Joint Palestinian List' out of the Knesset

MK Oren Hazan says it time to throw 'Joint Palestinian List' out of the Knesset after Tibi calls for rebellion against muezzin law.

MK Oren Hazan (Likud) responded to comments by MK Ahmed Tibi (Joint List) on the El-Miadin network in which he called upon Israeli Arabs to rebel against the Muezzin Law.

"I tell Palestinians to rebel against this law and against the person behind it - Netanyahu. The goal is Jerusalem," said Tibi in the interview.

Hazan responded, saying that "every day that Ahmed Tibi remains the deputy speaker of the Knesset and conducts sessions is an insult to the legislative body."

Hazab who sparred with Tibi this week in the Knesset asked "Is it right that one who calls on Israeli Arabs to rebel and declares that he will not respect the laws should be conducting Knesset sessions and sitting in the speaker's chair?

"Tibi and his peers are an insult to the Knesset, the state of Israel and the Jewish people" added Hazan. "Their place is in Gaza next to the Hamas and ISIS leaders and not in the Knesset. It is unclear how after such reprehensible words Tibi continues to serve as deputy Knesset speaker. It's time to put an end to this farce - the 'Joint Palestinian List.'"