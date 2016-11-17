'Leonard Cohen died in his sleep after a fall'

In the week after Leonard Cohen’s passing, Cohen’s manager has released a statement explaining the circumstances of Cohen’s death.

Robert Kory, Cohen’s manager, said yesterday that Cohen “died during his sleep following a fall in the middle of the night on 7 November. The death was sudden, unexpected and peaceful.”

Earlier in the week, Cohen’s son Adam wrote on Facebook that “My sister and I just buried my father in Montreal. With only immediate family and a few lifelong friends present, he was lowered into the ground in an unadorned pine box, next to his mother and father. Exactly as he’d asked.”

A memorial for Cohen is still set to take place in Los Angeles.

In an interview with the New Yorker in October, Cohen has said that he was “ready to die.”

“I am ready to die. I hope it’s not too uncomfortable. That’s about it for me.”

At the same time, he expressed a wish to achieve as much as possible beforehand.

“The big change is the proximity to death. I am a tidy kind of guy.

“I like to tie up the strings if I can. If I can’t, that’s OK. But my natural thrust is to finish things that I’ve begun.”