'I never wanted to leave the house again'

Hillary Clinton came out for the first time this morning since the elections, at a gala honoring at-risk children, to address her election loss.

"There have been a few times this past week when all I wanted to do was to curl up with a good book and never leave the house again.

"I know many of you are deeply disappointed about the results of the election. I am, too, more than I can ever express. But our campaign was never about one person or one election. It was about the country we love and about building an America that is hopeful inclusive and big-hearted.

“I urge you, please, don’t lose heart, don't give up on the values we share. Look at the young people we are honoring tonight. If they can persevere, so must all of us.

“I know this isn’t easy. I know that over the past week, a lot of people have asked themselves whether America was the country we thought it was.”

Nevertheless, she urged her supporters to “believe in our country, fight for our values and never give up.”

Regarding the future of American children, Clinton said: “I believe the measure of any society is how we treat our children and, as we move forward into a new and in many ways uncertain future, that must be the test for America and ourselves. No child should be afraid to go to school because they’re Latino, or African-American, or Muslim, or because they have a disability.”