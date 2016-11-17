Is being frugal the best technique for financially success?

Which is a greater determinant of financial success: being frugal or earning more?

Is being frugal the best way to ensure financial stability?

Steve and Annette Economides, authors of Americas Cheapest Family Gets You Right on the Money, show how frugality can be fun, and why avoiding debt is the best tactic for financial stability.

Discover how the Economides family became known as Americas Cheapest Family.

Building a financially secure home is a family matter. Show host Doug Goldstein, CFP and his wife, BatSheva, discuss how they manage their family finances. Get a glimpse into how they make financial decisions and how they teach their children to manage their spending and saving.





Click here to download the podcast