'Gays have won the gay marriage fight'

Republican strategist says Trump's acceptance of gay marriage marks the end of the 'culture wars.' Others say: 'let him breathe.'

Republican strategist Steve Schmidt told MSNBC's 'Morning Joe' that the Trump presidency represents the end of the "culture wars," with the Republican Party giving in on the issue of gay marriage.

"There's no more fighting about this issue," he stated.

Following Donald Trump's complacent statement on gay marriage on '60 Minutes', said Schmidt, "the gay marriage fight is over. Donald Trump blew the whistle on Sunday night on the culture wars. Basically said it's over. It's done. So if you're a gay American this morning, it's over. You won. You have a Republican in the White House, and there's no more fighting about this issue."

Host Joe Scarborough asked: "But if you are a Republican that this is a key issue for you, and you've campaigned on it ten times to keep getting re-elected, suddenly you're looking at Donald Trump saying, he's running my party?"

Schmidt replied: "Yeah, not any more. Every one of those people from Mike Pence on down, their silence was acquiescence to that position. It's over."

Conservatives David McIntosh and Jennifer Horn were also interviewed on the issue. McIntosh said things are still very much "up in the air" and Horn said about Trump: "Give the guy a minute to breathe".