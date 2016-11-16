Watch: Alan Dershowitz calls hard-left very anti-Semitic

Prominent Civil Liberties Attorney and Hillary Clinton supporter Alan Dershowitz called the hard-left "very anti-Semitic" in an interview with MSNBC.

Dershowitz defended former Breitbart chairman and newly appointed White House strategist Steve Bannon from accusations of anti-Semitism, though he did not go so far as to deny that Bannon is an anti-Semite.

"I don't know whether he is an anti-Semite or not." Dershowitz said. "I just don't think you should toss that phrase around casually, unless there's overwhelming evidence."

Dershowitz added that he had heard "no evidence to support that" Bannon is an anti-Semite.

Dershowitz acknowledged that Bannon is supported by bigots, but pointed out that if Muslm Congressman Keith Elisson were to be appointed to head the Democratic National Committee, "Hamas would support it...would cheer and yell," despite Ellison being "a good person."

"You can't always judge a person by the supporters."

Dershowitz said that the Republicans and the Democrats were moving to the alt-right and the hard-left, respectively. He noted that "The only thing the hard-right and the hard-left have in common-they hate Jews. They generally hate Israel. They generally hate America."

Dershowitz then elaborated on the anti-Semitism of the hard-left.

"Most of the anti-Semitic tweets come from the hard left. I know. I publish about every month an article in the Boston Globe. You should read the comments that follow it. Hard left anti-Semites go after me for everything in the world. So yes, Twitter is terrible in the sense that it publishes all these commentaries, but go and see where they are coming from."

Dershowitz said that there is an increase of anti-Semitism from the right, but that "It is almost catching up with the anti-Semitism on the hard left, which has been in existence for 20 years now, sometimes disguising itself anti-Zionism."