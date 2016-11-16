Don't call Kim Jong Un fat

Terms making fun of Kim Jong Un censored after North Korea complains to China about online users calling dictator 'Kam Fatty the Third.'

China has banned the use of a nickname that has been used to disparage the leader of North Korea, Kim Jong Un, the AP reported.

The nickname, "Kim Fatty the Third," which made fun of Kim Jong Un for his physique and is ancestry, is being removed from Chinese websites after North Korea complained to China about its usage.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said. "The Chinese government stays committed to building a healthy and civilized environment of opinions."

"We disapprove of referring to the leader of any country with insulting and mocking remarks." he added.

AP reported that searches for 'Kim Fatty The third' and similar names online in China came up empty after the term was banned.