Rabbi Ari Berman: "I'm deeply humbled"

The Board of Trustees of Yeshiva University has elected Rabbi Dr. Ari Berman as the fifth president of Yeshiva University. He will officially begin his tenure in July 2017.

"Rabbi Berman is a dynamic and inspirational leader, scholar and educator,” said YU Chairman Moshael J. Straus, who led the Presidential Selection Committee. “He possesses a deep, life-long commitment to our mission and is a superb choice to lead Yeshiva University forward with excellence.”

Rabbi Berman is the current head of Hechal Shlomo – Jewish Heritage Center in Jerusalem, where – according to the YU News Blog – "he is leading a transformation of the historic organization into an international modern Orthodox center for Jewish life, learning and leadership."

He also serves as a lecturer of rabbinic literature in Herzog College’s Department of Jewish Studies and was selected to sit on its Executive Leadership Council, the governing body that establishes policies and sets direction for all major issues regarding the operation of the college.

Prior to moving to Israel, Rabbi Berman served as rabbi of The Jewish Center in New York City and led the prominent institution through a period of growth. At the same time, he served as an instructor of Talmud in the Irving I. Stone Beit Midrash Program at Yeshiva College. He is married to Anita ’88YUHS and they have five children.

“Yeshiva University, with its distinct mission and singular ability to teach how to integrate the world around us within our Torah lives, is uniquely positioned to educate the next generation of students and enable them to capitalize on the blessings of this era,” said Rabbi Berman. “I am deeply humbled to follow in the path of the illustrious Jewish leaders who preceded me and am excited to work with each member of the YU family to build on our past, envision new directions for our future and maximize the enormous potential of our beloved institution.”