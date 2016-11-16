Liberman: Regulation Law won't save Amona

Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman does not support the Regulation Law to legalize Jewish towns in Judea and Samaria, such as Amona.

Liberman said in a press briefing that he believes that the only alternative for the residents of Amona, whose homes are set to be demolished by December 25, is to relocate to the town of Shvut Rachel. "I am not sure that this law is the best solution. It doesn't (even) apply to Amona. Once I entered the Defense Ministry I spent a lot of meetings (dealing with the issue of) Amona. And my conclusion was clear. Anyone who says that it is possible to keep (Amona in its) current location is speaking lies and delusions, and he is doing a disservice to the good people who have lived there for many years."

"Shvut Rachel is the alternative." Liberman declared. "We got it from the American State Department-and we agreed to pay this price."

He also addressed the impending demolitions of nine homes in the town of Ofra. "People have lived for more than 20 years in homes for which the Housing Ministry and the state granted loans. Suddenly it turns out that (they are built) on private land-then the tenants are not guilty. (This system) needs to be fixed."

"Naftali Bennett and Ayelet Shaked are under (a lot of) pressure (from the residents and their supporters), and I understand them. I don't mean (to criticize) them." Liberman said. "As Defense Minister it is my obligation to tell the truth-the evacuation (of Amona) is unavoidable."

Liberman said that the government's top priority should be working out a policy on construction in Judea and Samaria with the new American Administration-like the letters which were exchanged between former President George W. Bush and former Prime Minister Ariel Sharon-and not pass laws like the Amona law to circumvent the rulings of the High Court.