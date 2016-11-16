'Bennett shoots inside the APC'

Likud officials say that the Prime Minister led the push to pass the Amona Law, and that Bennett opposed the law until it benefited him.

Likud officials criticized the conduct of the Jewish Home party with regard to the preliminary passage of the Regulation Law earlier today, saying that the law's passage is the result of the leadership of Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, who coordinated the move with Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon.

Likud sources singled out Jewish Home leader and Education Minister Naftali Bennett for criticism this afternoon: "We regret that while Prime Minister Netanyahu is leading the effort to pass the law, Bennett continues to shoot inside the armored personnel carrier (APC) and attack the Likud and the Prime Minister in briefings."

"Not only did he not (push) the Likud to (pass) the Regulation Law, as he claims, he even opposed the law for a long time and complained to the heads of the coalition about the letter from the Likud MKs and ministers in favor of the law." they explained.

According to them, "Bennett and (Justice Minister Ayelet) Shaked told reporters in closed discussions that 'the law has no chance of passing.' They also accused the Likud of waving a hopeless invention in front of the residents (of Judea and Samaria) instead of telling them the truth. Bennett only gave his support to the law very late-after he saw that the law could serve (his) political objectives."

They also said that "The Likud, which leads the National Camp, does not need Bennett's assistance to work for the sake of the settlements. We will work for the settlements while Bennett engages in public relations and petty politics."

The Jewish Home party said in response: "We appreciate and recognize the many years of hard work which the Prime Minister has done on behalf of the State of Israel."